S. Korean Victim of Japan's Wartime Sex Slavery Dies at 92

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean woman who was forced to work at a Japanese military brothel during World War Two has died at the age of 92.The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan said Friday that Lee Gui-nyeo died in the morning at a hospital in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.Born in 1926, Lee was taken to China in 1943 where she worked against her will at a brothel for Japanese soliders until Korea's liberation in 1945.Lee remained in China even after liberation and returned to her home country in 2012, a year after she regained her South Korean nationality in 2011.Eight victims of Japan's sexual slavery died this year. Only 25 others who are registered with the South Korean government are still alive.