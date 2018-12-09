Economy
KOSPI Ends Friday Down 1.25%
Write: 2018-12-14 15:51:48 / Update: 2018-12-14 15:52:00
South Korean stocks fell Friday amid concerns of a global economic slowdown.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 26-point-17 points, or one-point-25 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-69-point-38.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 15-point-44 points, or two-point-26 percent, to close at 666-point-34.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-130-point-eight won.
