Moon Urges Tokyo to Respect Forced Labor Rulings

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged Tokyo to respect the South Korean Supreme Court’s recent rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.Presidential vice spokeswoman Ko Min-jeong told reporters that Moon made the comment as he sat down with visiting Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Rep. Fukushiro Nukaga and other lawmakers on Friday.Moon told the Japanese politicians that his administration respects the judiciary decisions just as the principle of separation of powers is observed in Japan.While urging Tokyo to respect the South Korean top court rulings, the president also noted that his government is seeking to find a solution to the forced labor issue over time after consulting with related private sector experts.He added that the rulings from the South Korean top court do not contradict the 1965 pact which restored normal diplomatic relations between Seoul and Tokyo. However, he clarified that the pact does not nullify individuals' rights to seek compensation for past abuses on a case by case basis.On the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation which Seoul recently disbanded, Moon hoped the two sides will be able to find other ways to spend one-billion yen fund which Japan provided to run the organization.The visiting Japanese delegation is led by former Finance Minister Nukaga, who also heads the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union