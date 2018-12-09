2 Koreas to Discuss Co-Hosting 2032 Olympics with IOC Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea say they plan to formally notify the International Olympic Committee(IOC) as soon as possible of their wish to co-host the 2032 Summer Games.At the inter-Korean liaison office in Gaeseong Friday, the two sides held sports exchange talks and agreed to seek a meeting with IOC officials in Switzerland to discuss the possible joint Olympic bid.That meeting could happen as early as February.The two Koreas also discussed details related to forming a joint inter-Korean team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.