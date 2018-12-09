Domestic Court Again Rules in Favor of Forced Labor Victims vs. Mitsubishi

Just weeks after a landmark South Korean Supreme Court ruling upholding the right of forced labor victims to seek compensation from Japan, lower courts are beginning to follow suit.



A Gwangju court on Friday dismissed an appeal by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of a lower court ruling ordering it to pay damages to two Korean plaintiffs in a 2015 lawsuit.



Like the plaintiffs in last month's Supreme Court ruling, the plaintiffs in this case are seeking compensation from Mitsubishi for World War Two-era forced labor in a Japanese munitions factory.



It rejected Japan's official policy that a 1965 normalization treaty signed between South Korea and Japan put all colonial-era liability issues to rest.



Like the Supreme Court ruling last month, Friday's decision in Gwangju preserves the right of individual forced labor victims to seek compensation from Japanese companies on a case-by case basis.