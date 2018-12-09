Ex-Pres. Aide Gets Suspended Jail Time for Trying to Intervene in Sewol Coverage

Photo : YONHAP News

A former senior presidential press secretary has received a suspended prison sentence for interfering in KBS news coverage of the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking while he was serving at the top office.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday sentenced Rep. Lee Jung-hyun to one year in prison suspended for two years on charges of violating the Broadcasting Act.While serving under ousted former President Park Geun-hye, Lee tried to interfere in KBS' news coverage critical of the government's less-than-effective initial rescue efforts by making a phone call to the public broadcaster's chief news editor.The independent lawmaker will lose his parliamentary seat if the sentence is finalized. Under law, lawmakers are stripped of their badges if they receive sentences heavier than imprisonment in criminal cases.