Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has wrapped up its biannual Dokdo defense drill aimed at guarding the nation's easternmost territory.The military said the two-day drill has been completed in the waters off Dokdo on Friday morning.The Navy mobilized a three-thousand-200-ton destroyer and seven other warships, while the Air Force scrambled an F-15K fighter jet and an P-3C anti-submarine warfare aircraft planes. However, no landing operation was carried out due to weather conditions.