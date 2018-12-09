International Japanese Lawmakers Criticize S. Korea's Regular Dokdo Exercise

Japan’s ruling party lawmakers have strongly criticized South Korea’s regular naval exercises off Dokdo.



According to Japan’s Kyodo News, members of the Liberal Democratic Party handling foreign affairs held a meeting on Friday and issued a resolution criticizing the two-day exercise designed to safeguard the South Korean easternmost islets.



They also called on the Japanese government to draft an action plan on how to deter the Korean drills.



Noting that the exercise was conducted simultaneously as lawmakers from the two countries were holding a joint meeting in Seoul on Friday, the Japanese lawmakers argued Seoul is to blame for aggravating bilateral relations.



The biannual exercise held in the waters off Dokdo wrapped up on Friday.