Parliament to Hold Extra Session to Discuss Pending Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have agreed to hold an extraordinary parliamentary session early next week to discuss what to do with major pending bills, including those related to the livelihoods of the public.The agreement to hold the extra session on Monday was made on Friday during a meeting of the floor leaders of the five major parties, including the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang presided over the meeting, which was also attended by the representatives of the three main opposition, Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party.DP’s Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo said which bills will be discussed during the extra session will be decided by first vice floor leaders.