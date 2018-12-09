Domestic S. Koreans Split on Gov'ts Decision for Yemeni Asylum Seekers

The South Korean government’s decision to grant two Yemenis an asylum status has drawn mixed responses from local civic groups.



An alliance of human rights groups advocating Yemeni refugees said in a statement on Friday that the government did not take into account the situations of other Yemenis facing the risk of persecution.



They claimed the decision shows that the South Korean government is not abiding by the international human rights laws.



In contrast, groups opposing receiving refugees into the country held a press conference in front of the Jeju provincial council demanding the government revoke the refugee status for the two Yemenis.



They argued that as the current Yemeni government has gained the upper hand on the insurgent groups, they will be able to be protected.



In addition to granting two Yemenis refugee status, the Korea Immigration Service is allowing 50 others to stay on humanitarian grounds.