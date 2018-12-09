Culture Music Video of TWICE 'Yes or Yes' Attracts 100 Mln Views on YouTube

South Korea’s girl-group TWICE has once again garnered 100 million views on YouTube.



The nine-member group’s management agency, JYP Entertainment, said the music video of “Yes or Yes,” the title track of the group’s mini album released last month, surpassed that number Friday afternoon.



It is their 10th consecutive song reaching the milestone.



Meanwhile, the group released a special album, “The Year of Yes,” on Wednesday. From early next year, they plan to go on promotional tours in Japan, where they are particularly popular because of their three Japanese members.



They are also scheduled to appear on popular Japanese year-end shows.