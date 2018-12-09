Trump Says 'In No Hurry' to Negotiate with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. is "in no hurry" to negotiate with North Korea.On Twitter, Trump wrote that "many people have asked how we are doing in our negotiations with North Korea" and that he "always reply by saying we are in no hurry."Trump added there is "wonderful potential for great economic success" for North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un "sees it better than anyone and will fully take advantage of it for his people."He maintained an optimistic outlook, saying "we are doing just fine."Trump's last North Korea-related tweet was eleven days ago on December third, when he said that "a solution for North Korea is a great thing for China and all," referring to U.S. relations with Beijing.