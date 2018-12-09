Son Awarded Premier League's Goal of the Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Son Heung-min, who plays for English football club Tottenham Hotspur, has won the English Premier League's Goal of the Month for November.The South Korean forward scored his first league goal of the Premier League season during a home game against Chelsea on November 24th, scoring a stunning goal after a solo dribble of 50 meters.Spurs won the match 3 to 1.The Premier League's Web site on Saturday chose Son for goal of the month for November.In an interview released on the Web site after receiving the award, Son said that was one of the best goals of his career because it was "a London derby, a big game at home with so many fans."He added, "it can’t get better than this," and thanked his teammates, coaching staff and fans.