N. Korea Reports on Inter-Korean Sports Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media has reported on the second round of inter-Korean sports talks held Friday.The North's official Korea Central News Agency(KCNA) said Saturday that the talks were held at the inter-Korean joint liaison office aimed at implementing the summit agreements from April and September.The report also mentioned the chief negotiators, South Korea's Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Roh Tae-kang and the North's Vice Sports Minister Won Kil-u.KCNA said the two sides discussed working-level issues related to cooperation and exchanges in sports including an inter-Korean bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics and also jointly participate in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.It noted the two sides also adopted a joint statement.During the second round of sports talks coming some 40 days after the first meeting, the two Koreas agreed to hold talks with the International Olympic Committee in Switzerland on February 15th to discuss the joint Olympic bid.The two sides also agreed to form unified teams for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and organize a joint march at the opening ceremony.