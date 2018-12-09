Domestic Seoul Urged to Introduce Anti-Racial Discrimination Law

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has again urged the South Korean government to introduce legislation banning all forms of racial discrimination and called for measures against racist hate speech.



The UN committee on Friday highlighted these concerns in a report that was issued after its deliberations on South Korea held early this month.



It noted the absence of any legal standards in South Korea regarding a ban on racial discrimination and cited issues concerning discrimination of migrant workers, low refugee acceptance rate and the birth registration of non-Korean children.



The committee criticized the country, saying that improvements have not been made following its request in 2012 for legislation to ban all forms of racial discrimination.



It also expressed concern over the rise of racist hate speech on Korean social media since the arrival of some 500 Yemeni refugees on Jeju Island, and urged the government to monitor such behavior and enforce sanctions on those found guilty.



The report also called for improvements regarding migrant workers, marriage migrants and children born to parents from outside Korea.