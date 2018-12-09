5 Parties to Hold Press Conference on Electoral Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The five major parties are set to announce an agreement on electoral reform.Floor leaders from the ruling Democratic Party, the Liberty Korea Party, the Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace, and the Justice Party are expected to take part in the press conference to be held Saturday afternoon.They are expected to have reached an agreement on the basic rules for a new proportional representation system.The chairpersons of the Bareunmirae Party and Justice Party were on a hunger strike from last Thursday, calling for a mixed-member proportional representation system in which parliamentary seats are tied to the percentage of voters' support for different parties.