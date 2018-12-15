Rival Parties Agree on Electoral Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties have agreed on electoral reform focused on introducing a new proportional representation system.Floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party, the Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party jointly announced the agreement in a news conference in parliament on Saturday.Rival camps agreed to actively review measures to adopt a proportional representation system in which parliamentary seats are directly proportional to the percentage of voter support for each party.They agreed to abide by decisions reached by the special parliamentary committee on political reform regarding details such as rules and methods related to the new proportional system.The parties will also consider introducing systems to ease regional division and will seek to pass related revisions on electoral reform during next month's extraordinary session.The parliamentary committee on political reform will also extend its operation to discuss the legal revisions and also start talks on reforming the government's power structure.The leaders of the Bareunmirae Party and Justice Party have also decided to end their hunger strike, which lasted ten days as they pressed for electoral reform.