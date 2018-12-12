Gov't Considers Safety Inspection on Infrastructure, Public Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will consider a total safety inspection of the country's public energy firms and key facilities such as railways, roads and ports amid continued accidents in the facilities.A Finance Ministry official said on Sunday that the government is mulling a plan to conduct a total inspection of those facilities and have them produce plans on safety assessments and related financing.Finance Minister Hong Nak-ki is set to hold a meeting of senior ministry officials on Sunday afternoon to discuss measures to enhance safety management in public organizations.The government plans to strengthen the evaluation of safety issues when assessing public firms' management performance and to provide support to encourage pubic firms to actively make safety-related investments.