Vietnam Beats Malaysia 1-0 to Win AFF Suzuki Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

The Vietnamese soccer team led by Korean head coach Park Hang-seo defeated Malaysia 1-0 to win the 2018 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup on Saturday.Vietnam scored the winning goal in the sixth minute of the second leg of the AFF final against Malaysia at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.Vietnam clinched the regional championship for the first time in ten years after its first win in 2008.Vietnam, which had a 2-2 draw against Malaysia in the first leg of the final of the Suzuki Cup in Kuala Lumpur Tuesday, did not lose any matches in the championship.Vietnam led by Park finished second in the AFC U-23 Championship in January and advanced to the round of the final four in the 2018 Asian Games for the first time.