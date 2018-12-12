Main Opposition Party Approves Plan to Replace District Chapter Heads

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) has approved a motion to replace about 80 heads of the party's electoral district chapters.
The LKP emergency committee led by interim leader Kim Byong-joon on Saturday passed the motion produced by the party's reform committee.
A total of 79 district chapter heads are subject to be replaced, including 21 incumbent lawmakers. Six-term lawmaker Kim Moo-sung and four-term legislator Choi Kyung-hwan were among the incumbent lawmakers.
The replacement will affect 22 percent of 95 sitting LKP lawmakers holding the headship of the party's electoral districts.
The party's new floor leader Na Kyung-won told reporters that she expressed her strong regret over the reform committee's move to replace a significant portion of the incumbent lawmakers.