Main Opposition Party Approves Plan to Replace District Chapter Heads

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) has approved a motion to replace about 80 heads of the party's electoral district chapters.The LKP emergency committee led by interim leader Kim Byong-joon on Saturday passed the motion produced by the party's reform committee.A total of 79 district chapter heads are subject to be replaced, including 21 incumbent lawmakers. Six-term lawmaker Kim Moo-sung and four-term legislator Choi Kyung-hwan were among the incumbent lawmakers.The replacement will affect 22 percent of 95 sitting LKP lawmakers holding the headship of the party's electoral districts.The party's new floor leader Na Kyung-won told reporters that she expressed her strong regret over the reform committee's move to replace a significant portion of the incumbent lawmakers.