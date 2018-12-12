Court Orders S. Korea to Grant Asylum Seeker Humanitarian Stay Permit

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has ruled that the government should allow a humanitarian stay for an asylum seeker if the person faces risk to his life if he returns home.According to court officials on Sunday, the Seoul Administrative Court ordered the government to issue a Syrian asylum seeker a humanitarian stay visa after his request for official refugee status was rejected.The Syrian national requested refugee status after entering South Korea on a short-term visa. He claimed that if sent back home, he would be conscripted into the military and most likely die. The Seoul government rejected the request and the Syrian national filed a suit against the rejection.The court said that he does not meet the criteria for official refugee status, but ordered the government to issue him a humanitarian stay permit, saying he could face risk to his life if he returns home.The court also said that humanitarian stay permits can become the subject of administrative litigation.