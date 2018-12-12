Koreas to Wrap Joint Railway Survey Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

An 18-day inter-Korean survey of North Korea's railways along its western and eastern regions is due to wrap on Monday.A group of South Korean officials and experts are set to return after concluding a joint survey of the Donghae Line along the eastern coast, which began on December 8th. This followed an inspection of the Gyeongui Line in the west, which launched on November 30th. The inspection covered 12-hundred kilometers of rail overall.With the completion of the joint survey, the two Koreas are expected to speed up preparations for a groundbreaking ceremony for an inter-Korean railway project, planned for next Wednesday in the North's border city of Gaeseong.