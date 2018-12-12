Kim Jong-un Visits Kumsusan Palace on 7th Anniversary of Father's Death

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly paid tribute to his father Kim Jong-il to mark the seventh anniversary of his death.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Monday that Kim paid a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang. The mausoleum is the resting place for the North Korean leader’s grandfather and father.The report said Kim used the anniversary to pay his respects and offered flowers at the statues of former leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il.The report said senior officials of the ruling Workers' Party accompanied Kim on the visit, but did not mention them by name.This marks Kim's first public appearance in two weeks since December third when he visited a shoe factory in Wonsan.