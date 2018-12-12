Parliament to Begin Extraordinary Session Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will open an extraordinary session on Monday to discuss electoral reform and other key bills.Rival parties also plan to discuss bills aimed at preventing irregularities at private kindergartens and enhancing larger companies' responsibility for industrial accidents involving their subcontractors.In addition, parliament will address a motion on the appointment of Supreme Court justice nominee Kim Sang-hwan and draw up a plan for a parliamentary inspection into job irregularities at public firms.However, the parties are expected to clash over the scope of the inspection and a bill aimed at expanding the flexible work hour system.Lawmakers are set to hold one or two plenary sessions late this month to vote on bills on which they reach agreement.