'Top Court Discussed Response Measures on its Dismissal of Liberal Judge'

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is looking into allegations that the Supreme Court led by former Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae had planned to dismiss an outspoken judge and discussed response measures in advance to follow up on the dismissal.The Seoul Central District Court on Sunday summoned and questioned former Justice Party lawmaker Seo Ki-ho, who was a judge of the Seoul Northern District Court.In January 2012, Seo posted messages on his Facebook critical of the government's crackdown on users of the social network service, using controversial expressions against then-President Lee Myung-bak.A month later, the Supreme Court concluded that Seo was unfit to continue to sit on the bench due to exceptionally poor performance over the previous decade.Under South Korean law, judges are given a performance review by the Supreme Court every ten years, and those considered unfit for the job are dismissed. It is highly unusual for an incumbent judge to fail to be reappointed by the top court in South Korea.In a recent raid of the top court's National Court Administration(NCA), the prosecution secured documents produced by the governing body around February 2012 which indicated the Supreme Court had decided to dismiss the judge and discussed response measures to minimize possible repercussions and negative publicity from the dismissal.The prosecution is also looking into allegations that the top court interfered in Seo's administrative lawsuit challenging his dismissal. He filed the suit in 2012, but lost the case in 2017.