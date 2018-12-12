German Carmaker Daimler, MAN to Recall over 3,000 Vehicles

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Monday said German truck companies will voluntarily recall over three-thousand trucks and tractors to repair faulty components.In a statement, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Daimler Trucks Korea and MAN Truck & Bus Korea will recall tractors, dump and cargo trucks due to defective parts.The vehicles subject to the recall include about 700 Daimler dump trucks, as well as nearly 12-hundred dump trucks and one-thousand-176 cargo trucks and tractors made by MAN.Vehicle owners can visit designated service centers to replace the parts free of charge from Monday.