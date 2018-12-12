UN to Adopt N. Korea Human Rights Resolution for 14th Straight Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN General Assembly is set to adopt a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights violations for the 14th consecutive year.The General Assembly is scheduled to convene a plenary session early Tuesday morning Korea time to pass the new resolution.Approved in mid-November by the Third Committee, which oversees humanitarian issues, the resolution is likely to pass by consensus without a vote as in the previous year. South Korea has participated in similar resolutions as a co-sponsor since 2008.The resolution condemns systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights in and by North Korea, urging it to immediately put an end to the violations. New in this year's document is language welcoming the diplomatic efforts currently underway.