Discord Emerges as Rival Parties Prepare for Electoral Reform Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Korea's top five political parties are set to begin talks on how to reform the nation’s electoral system. But significant challenges remain on the road to a possible consensus.Our Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: The five ruling and opposition parties agreed Saturday on the need for electoral reform, effectively ending a ten-day hunger strike undertaken by the heads of two minor parties.Then on Sunday National Assembly Political Reform Committee Chairwoman Sim Sang-jeung promised to come up with a proposal within the month, so that a bill might passed by January.But lawmaker opinions are still divergent about how to revise South Korea's proportional representation system.Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Jong-min warned that that if the parties rush to come up with a proposal within this month, it would end up being a very rough one.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Na Kyung-won expressed deep regret on Monday over media reports that her party had agreed to introduce a revised mixed-member proportional representation system. She stressed that her party had only agreed to review the system.Smaller parties urged the larger ones to abide by their agreement, with minor opposition Bareunmirae Party Chairman Sohn Hak-kyu expressing concern over the fact that the larger parties were already moving to break off the deal.Discussions over the details of a revised system lay ahead. Rival parties will need to agree on a ratio of district parliamentary seats and proportional representation seats, and whether to increase the number of parliamentary seats from the current 300.They'll also have to decide whether to apply the new proportional representation system only on a regional scale, or on a broader national level.The National Election Commission has already presented to the special committee its own proposal that the new system be applied on a regional level and that the number of proportional representation seats over district seats be revised to a ratio of one-to-two.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.