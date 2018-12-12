Gov't to Send Advance Team to North for Groundbreaking Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says South Korea plans to send an advance team to North Korea this week to prepare for a railway connection groundbreaking ceremony.The ceremony is set to take place in North Korea's border town of Kaesong next Wednesday.Unification Ministry Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun says Seoul is still closely consulting with the United States about sanctions ramifications of the ceremony.He said he is hopeful the rail connection process will help facilitate progress in the North’s denuclearization and in North Korea-U.S. relations.