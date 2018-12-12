N. Korea's Guard Post Withdrawal Confirmed: S. Korean Military

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military says it has confirmed all eleven of North Korea's guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) have been completely disabled.The two Koreas conducted on-site inspections of each side's guard post withdrawals last Wednesday.Military authorities in Seoul said Monday that all military personnel and equipment were pulled out and that barracks, combat and ammunition storage facilities were destroyed.The South Korean inspection team also checked that North Korea's underground facilities were demolished. Photos and videos of the sites were taken for further analysis.The North Korean side also verified that the border guard posts in the South were dismantled.Seoul and Pyongyang had agreed to each demolish ten guard posts in the DMZ as part of a September military accord aimed at reducing tensions and building trust. One was to be disarmed and retained on either side for historical value.