Domestic Seoul Picked as Best MICE City for 4th Straight Year

For the fourth straight year, a U.S. travel magazine has picked Seoul as the world's best city for "MICE."



That stands for “Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions,” and refers to a type of tourism in which international conference attendees enjoy tourism afterwards.



Global Traveler, a U.S. magazine specializing in business travel, arrived at the result through an annual reader survey.



Dubai came in second after Seoul followed by Singapore, London and Hong Kong.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government welcomed the survey result, saying the South Korean capital is well equipped with infrastracture and conveniences, and blends tradition and modernity into a sophisticated culture.