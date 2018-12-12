Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

KOSPI Ends Monday Up 0.08%

Write: 2018-12-17 15:40:50Update: 2018-12-17 15:40:59

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added one-point-71 points, or point-08 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-71-point-09. 
 
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing four-point-44 points, or point-67 percent, to close at 661-point-90.
 
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-131-point-three won.
List

Editor's Pick