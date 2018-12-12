Economy KOSPI Ends Monday Up 0.08%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added one-point-71 points, or point-08 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-71-point-09.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing four-point-44 points, or point-67 percent, to close at 661-point-90.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-131-point-three won.