Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, Russia to Meet Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and Russia are scheduled to meet in Seoul on Tuesday amid a stall in denuclearization negotiations.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov are expected to exchange views on achieving denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.They are expected to share details regarding recent communications between the North and Russia, and discuss prospects for a potential visit to Russia by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.They're also likely to discuss coordination to expedite stalled negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington, including a second North Korea-U.S. summit.