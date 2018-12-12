Pres. Office to Take Legal Action Against Fmr. Special Inspector

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has warned of legal action against a former special inspector, who claims he was unfairly dismissed from his post at the top office because of his reports on a diplomat.At a briefing on Monday, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said Cheong Wa Dae has also requested that the Justice Ministry take additional disciplinary action against the inspector for leaking intelligence files and making false claims.The latest remarks come after local media reported the inspector, identified by his surname Kim, said his report alleging Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun had collected bribes for jobs and other favors went disregarded by the top office.The presidential office said Kim was making false claims based on intelligence that had failed to be verified and should be discarded according to set protocol.Kim currently faces a state inspection himself amid allegations he had privately visited the National Police Agency in October to collect information about a corruption probe involving an acquaintance.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party on Monday called for clear explanations of the latest allegations by the presidential chief of staff and the senior secretary for civil affairs.