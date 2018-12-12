Assembly Discloses Lawmakers' Work Expenses

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly Secretariat says it has disclosed details on work-related expenses spent by incumbent lawmakers to a civic group that sued for the information.The disclosed information includes details on the use of special activity funds, reserve funds, legislative support funds as well as documents showing expenditures of lawmakers' overseas trips.The Assembly Secretariat added that payments on other regular work expenses, considering their large volume, will be unveiled this week so it can be viewed by those who requested the information.