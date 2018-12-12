Biz Lobby Groups Oppose Gov't Plan to Revise Minimum Wage Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

Major business lobby groups are expressing opposition to a government plan to incorporate hours of paid rest into a formula on minimum wage hike.The Korea Employers Federation is among 17 groups that issued a joint statement on Monday, saying the move will increase payroll costs for them.In October, the Ministry of Employment and Labor disclosed a plan to revise an enforcement ordinance on minimum wage to have “weekly rest allowance” reflected in calculating minimum wage.Employers argue the planned weekly allowance will cause them to raise monthly salaries for their employees in order for them to meet minimum wage thresholds.