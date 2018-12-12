Rival Parties Agree on Dec. 27 Plenary Session to Handle Livelihood Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties agreed on Monday to hold a plenary session of the National Assembly on December 27th to handle pending bills concerning people's livelihoods.The agreement was reached at a meeting of floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP).With the parties only having reached agreement on the date of the plenary session, their deputy floor leaders will negotiate to narrow differences on issues, such as a parliamentary probe into employment inheritance at public corporations and three kindergarten-related bills.The parties, meanwhile, agreed to have nine ruling party lawmakers, six from the main opposition and two from the minor BP on the special committee to investigate public corporation hiring irregularities. One lawmaker from a non-floor negotiating party will also be on the committee.As for the minimum wage issue, the parties agreed to establish a joint working-level consultative body with the government to discuss measures to respond to the side effects of rapid wage increases.