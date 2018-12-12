Moon Stresses Gov'ts Efforts to Build Inclusive Society

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called for a wider and denser social safety net Monday, instructing his secretaries to focus policy on building an inclusive country.Moon emphasized everyone deserves a humane life, regardless of their level of wealth, and called for regional governments and organizations to extend a helping hand to those in difficult circumstances.He pointed out the government has tried to move in a more humane direction by enlarging the public health insurance coverage and extending insurance policies for people with dementia, but said more efforts are needed to build additional facilities for dementia patients.