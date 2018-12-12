S. Korean Inspector: N. Korea's Railway Condition Sub-par

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's railway inspection team which returned home on Monday says North Korea's eastern railway system appears to be in sub-par condition.Speaking with reporters, Lim Jong-il, an official of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, said the tracks on the Donghae Line were judged to be in less-than-good state, and that it would be impossible for trains to run fast on them.Returning from the North early in the day, Lim said trains on the eastern system can run only up to 30 kilometers per hour from Mount Geumgang northward to the Tumen River section, though picking up some speed near Cheongjin and Rajin.He added the North’s eastern railway overall is in a similar condition as the North’s western Gyeongui Line.The official said inspectors from the two Koreas agreed on the need to conduct additional, focused inspections on the tracks from early next year.