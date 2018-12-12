Opinion Ads in Seoul Subway Unlikely to Be Permitted This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government plans to postpone allowing opinion-related advertising within the city’s metro system until next year.Seoul Metro's review committee on advertisement held a meeting on Monday but failed to finalize guidelines on opinion ads.An official of the company says more discussion is needed on how much and under what criteria opinion advertising displays should be allowed.The issue of allowing opinion ads in public has been under intense discussion since May of last year when the municipal government rejected an ad by students from a Seoul-based women-only university on the issue of privacy invasion by illegal filming.