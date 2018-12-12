Bereaved Family Asks President for Accident Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Bereaved family members of a subcontract worker killed in a power plant accident are calling on President Moon Jae-in to order an investigation.Twenty-four-year-old Kim Yong-kyun was killed this month in a conveyor belt accident at Taean Thermal Power Plant in South Chungcheong Province.His mother, Kim Mi-suk, held a press conference in front of the presidential office Monday and urged the president to order an investigation into her son’s death and punish those responsible.An advocacy group for the bereaved family says poor working conditions for subcontractors and rampant outsourcing at the country’s coal power plants may have played a role in Kim’s death.A public memorial service for the deceased worker is scheduled at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square on Tuesday.