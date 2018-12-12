Rival Parties Agree to Conclude Negotiations on Electoral Reform by Jan.

The rival parties have agreed to conclude discussions on election system reform by the end of next month.The agreement was reached on Monday during a meeting of the National Assembly’s special committee on political reform chaired by its head, Representative Sim Sang-jeung of the minor Justice Party.Representatives from the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party were also in attendance.Sim told reporters two subcommittees will gather twice per week to pick up speed in discussing related issues, including electoral reform as well as election campaigning and laws on parties and political funds.She vowed to make the political reform committee a center of bipartisan communication and negotiations over contentious issues related to election system reform.