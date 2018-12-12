UN Adopts N. Korea Human Rights Resolution

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations has passed a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights violations for the 14th consecutive year.The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution by consensus without a vote on Monday.South Korea, which has participated in similar resolutions as a co-sponsor since 2008, also joined UN member states in adopting the resolution.The non-binding resolution says the General Assembly condemns the "long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights in and by North Korea."It urges the UN Security Council to review the UN Commission of Inquiry's report that details abuses in the North and to "take appropriate action to ensure accountability," such as by considering referral of the situation to the International Criminal Court. New in this year's document is language welcoming the diplomatic efforts currently underway.