Ruling Party to Meet Taxi Industry Reps to Address Grievances

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party will meet with representatives of the taxi industry on Tuesday to discuss ways to resolve matters of conflict between taxi drivers and a planned carpool service by IT giant Kakao.DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan will chair the meeting with heads of four taxi unions and associations that will discuss launching a social dialogue body to address outstanding issues.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the ruling party on Monday had held a similar meeting with taxi industry officials and the carpool service.In the closed-door meeting, the ruling camp proposed creating a dialogue body involving the government, parliament and the parties concerned to narrow differences with the goal of reaching a consensus by February.Kakao Mobility had planned to launch the ride-sharing app last week but postponed it after a taxi driver committed suicide in protest in front of the National Assembly building.