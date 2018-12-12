VOA: Warmbiers Sue N. Korea for 1.2Tln Won in Damages

Photo : YONHAP News

The family of American college student Otto Warmbier, who died shortly after his release from North Korea, has reportedly demanded one-point-24 trillion won in damages from the reclusive state.Citing court documents, the Voice of America(VOA) reported Tuesday that the Warmbiers are seeking a total of one-point-one billion dollars in economic and non-economic compensatory damages.Otto Warmbier's parents are reportedly calling for punitive damages for the suffering of their son and their own, seeking 350 million dollars each, which account for the largest portion of the sum.The Warmbiers are said to have set the amount based on a 2015 ruling by a U.S. federal court, which ordered North Korea to pay 300 million dollars in punitive damages for Reverend Kim Dong-shik's abduction and presumed torture and killing.The Warmbiers' lawyer said that if the 300 million dollars awarded in Kim's case was not enough to deter North Korea from its ways, more needed to be done to send a message that continuing its heinous acts will be met with ever-increasing penalties.