KORAIL to Expand Free Train Service for Children

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next year, children under the age of six will be entitled to free train travel.South Korea's state-owned rail operator KORAIL said on Tuesday it will expand its free train service to children under the age of six from the current four, in line with the government's policies to boost the nation's birthrate.KORAIL will also lower the ceiling for a special discount for families with three or more children under the age of 25 to families with two or more children.In addition, it will enable people to purchase discounted train tickets at more outlets online and offline.