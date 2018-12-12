Seoul Submits Plans for Joint 2032 Olympic Bid to City Council

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Seoul city government is going public with its intent to jointly host the 2032 Summer Olympics with Pyongyang by submitting an initial cost estimate. While the host city has yet to be named, the report offers glimpses of how Seoul envisions the event.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: In a motion submitted on Tuesday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government assesses it would need some three-point-nine trillion won to host the 2032 Summer Games.The initial estimate, which will be reviewed by the city council this week, is significantly less than the 14 trillion won spent on hosting the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, a lion's share of which went into boosting infrastructure.Seoul city's initial estimate does not include needed social overhead capital costs. What it does consider are funds for administration, for hosting 33 events during the 15-day sports festival, building and repairing stadiums, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.It envisions using the latest technologies - including 5G - to simultaneously hold the opening and closing ceremonies in both capital cities. Seoul city adds the idea can be realized if a high-speed network is installed in the North by 2032.Meanwhile, the costs North Korea would have to shoulder remains uncertain, though the burden Pyongyang would face to build necessary infrastructure is likely to be immense.During their summit in September, President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had agreed to pursue a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics.Though neither Korea has decided which of their cities will engage in the bid, Seoul city believes Seoul and Pyongyang would be the most likely candidates.So far, India, Germany and Australia have expressed their intent to bid for the 2032 Games. South and North Korea are set to consult with the International Olympic Committee in February on their planned joint bid.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.