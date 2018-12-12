Gov't to Inspect Public Agencies' Key Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to conduct a full-fledged inspection of public agencies' key facilities in the wake of a series of infrastructure-related accidents, including a KTX bullet train derailment and a deadly bursting of a hot water pipe.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki revealed the plan in a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, saying it merits serious consideration that these accidents occurred at publicly managed facilities.The government plans to closely examine railways, airports roads and other public infrastructure, aiming to determine causes of infrastructure-related accidents and who should be held accountable.Some 100 safety experts will take part and recommend immediate necessary steps to remove risk factors and reinforce facilities.Evaluation criteria of public agencies are also set to be updated so that safety is better reflected.