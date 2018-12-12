S. Korea, U.S. to Hold Working Group Talks in Seoul This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon is scheduled to meet with his U.S. counterpart in Seoul this week to discuss North Korea's denuclearization progress and the pace of warming inter-Korean ties.The U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrives in the country Wednesday for a four-day visit.Following bilateral talks Thursday, the two are scheduled to attend a working group meeting the following day aimed at coordinating the two countries' efforts to coax Pyongyang back to denuclearization talks given the current stalemate.They are also expected to negotiate sanctions relief as relevant to inter-Korean cooperation projects, particularly on the upcoming railway connection groundbreaking ceremony.While the ceremony itself does not violate current sanctions, there could be implications for supplies that need to be transported to the North's border city of Gaeseong, where the ceremony will take place next Wednesday.