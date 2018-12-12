Toughened Anti-Drunk Driving Law Takes Effect

Photo : KBS News

A law toughening punishment against drunk driving came into effect on Tuesday.Offenders now face between three years and life imprisonment if they cause a fatality while driving under the influence. They had previously faced a one-year jail term at minimum.That's part of the "Yoon Chang-ho Act," named after the victim of a recent deadly drunk driving incident in Busan.Offenders who cause injury while driving under the influence could face up to 15 years in prison, five years longer than the previous ten year maximum.Minimum fines have increased from five million won to ten million won. The maximum fine remains unchanged at 30 million won.Another bill on revising transportation laws, which includes stronger rules defining drunk driving, is expected to take effect in June or July next year.